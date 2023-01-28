Xavi tells Barcelona how to improve after Girona win

Xavi called on his Barcelona players to improve in attack after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Girona in La Liga.

A single goal from Pedri was enough to secure all three points for Barcelona, but Xavi knows his team hardly impressed against their local rivals.

Here’s what the Barca boss had to say after the game:

“We have to improve, above all by taking more on in attack. Girona changed their style [sitting back] which surprised us, but we dominated the ball and pressed high,” he added. “We have to create more. We have to be calmer in the final third. I am happy with the three points, but we have to be self-critical and acknowledge there are situations we need to improve.”

Barcelona’s attacking problems have not been helped by an injury to Ousmane Dembele who was forced off in the first half and is likely to miss the next few weeks.

The good news for Barcelona is that they will be able to call on Robert Lewandowski now his three-match ban is complete.