‘We will solve everything’ - Barcelona chief Alemany calm on Gavi and Araujo contracts

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has moved to calm fears over new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi that remain unregistered with La Liga.

Both players put pen to paper on their new deals some time go now but Barcelona still haven’t been able to register the new deals with La Liga because of the club’s financial situation.

There has been speculation Barcelona have to significantly cut the wage bill this summer, by as much as 200 million euros, but Alemany is confident all will be well in time.

“Gavi and Araujo have been re-signed for quite some time. There are technical issues, the important thing is that Gavi and Araujo are two players that are protected with buyout clauses of €1bn, and have signed for another three seasons.

“We are going to register them. I do not know when, but they are Barca players. The most important thing is that they’re protected. We will solve everything, but it is a bureaucratic issue.”