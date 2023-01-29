Jules Kounde says ‘the most important thing way to win’ after Barcelona’s victory at Girona

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said the result was all that mattered after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Girona in La Liga.

The two teams played out a hard-fought game that ended with the three points going back with Xavi’s side thanks to Pedri’s goal.

Saturday’s match brought another clean sheet for Barcelona and Kounde spoke about his team’s defensive effort after the final whistle.

“I think at grounds like this you have to win, however you can. They are a very difficult rival, they play very well. The most important thing was to win,” he said. “We kept a clean sheet and they are being so important for us this season. Not just the goalkeeper and the back four but everyone is working hard defensively. We are defending from the front and we have to keep doing that.” Source | DAZN

It’s not a game that will live long in the memory for Barcelona fans but it’s another win, another clean sheet and another step closer to the title.