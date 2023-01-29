Girona 0-1 FC Barcelona: Derby delight - FC Barcelona

It took just over an hour for FC Barcelona to finally put the ball in the net in a tough, gritty Catalan derby that they were never in comfortable control of. Not even the goal changed things, and rather than kill off the game with a second, the final half hour was more about battling to prevent the men in red and white striped shirts from nicking an equaliser.

Pedri reaches 100 appearances for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Against Girona on Saturday midfielder Pedri made his 100th appearance in a FC Barcelona shirt and celebrated the occasion by scoring the only goal of the game in the Estadio Montilivi. The 20 year old is in his third season with Barça and he becomes the second youngest player in Club history to reach a century of matches, behind only Bojan Krkic.

Xavi confirms Dembele injury; Barça face anxious wait for test results - SPORT

Xavi Hernández confirmed after the victory against Girona (0-1) that Ousmane Dembélé's injury could be serious. The French forward had to be substituted midway through the first half after hurting the quadriceps on his left leg. The early indications do not invite optimism.

The transfer which edges Wolves midfielder Neves closer to Barcelona - SPORT

Rúben Neves has taken another step in the direction of Barcelona, where he could end up this summer. Aware that his departure in will be a reality at the end of the season, Wolverhampton Wanderers have decided to plan ahead with the signing of a player who will take the place of the Portuguese midfielder.

Xavi praises 'world class' Pedri after reaching 100 Barcelona games - Football España

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for matchwinner Pedri as they edged out a 1-0 win at Girona. The visitors were once again below their best, despite moving into a six point lead at the top of the table overnight, as Pedri’s second half goal capped a landmark day for the 20-year-old.

Sporting CP identify Barcelona defender as Pedro Porro replacement - Football España

Pedro Porro has gathered plenty of interest in this transfer window. The former Girona and Real Valladolid defender has been in fantastic form for Sporting CP this season, having joined permanently from Manchester City last summer.

Mateu Alemany allays Barcelona fears over registration of Gavi and Ronald Araujo - Football España

Barcelona’s financial issues have caused many problems for the club, especially when it comes to making transfers. The La Liga salary cap has also meant that Barca have had issues in registering players, with two in particular having been an issue of late.