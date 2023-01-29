Centurion Pedri already assured of legendary status at Barcelona

We’ve all heard the sayings about certain players being a ‘generational talent,’ and it’s context that definitely applies to FC Barcelona’s Pedri Gonzalez.

At just 20 years and two months of age, the exquisite midfielder made his 100th appearance in the Blaugrana colours against Girona on Saturday, and as the footballing Gods would have it, he would go on to score the winner against Barca’s near neighbours.

Goals had been relatively hard to come by before this season. However, alongside Gavi, a similarly gifted youngster, the former Las Palmas man has added that to his incredible array of skills.

In the space of just three and a half years, the midfielder has gone from a €5m prospect to a €100m world class exponent of the beautiful game.

The comparisons to his current coach and to Andres Iniesta evidently hasn’t weighed heavily on his shoulders, and it’s to Barca’s absolute benefit that Pedri continues to go from strength to strength.

To think that he has only just turned his back on his teenage years hardly seems possible, such is the authority that he commands in possession.

He has that rare gift of being able to make every aspect of his play look like a work of art, and playing football seems like an utter joy to him.

Even when those less fortunate than he in the skills department want to ‘let him know they’re there,’ you won’t see Pedri react, for fear of spoiling the entertainment value.

To have that semblance of understanding of the beautiful game in all of its various guises so early in a career really isn’t anything to turn ones nose up at either.

After all, it’s going to be Barca’s reward for going all in on him back in 2019, laying the foundations for the player we see now, in all of his pomp.

Pedri this season.



- Scored vs Celta Vigo in a 1-0 win.

- Scored the equaliser vs Osasuna.

- Scored vs Real Madrid in a Final.

- Scored vs Getafe in a 1-0 win.

- Scored vs Girona in a 1-0 win. pic.twitter.com/hEWdxBcQcL — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) January 28, 2023

If there was one critique of his game before this season, it was a lack of goals, whether as a starter or an impact sub.

Here too he has provided an emphatic answer.

After burning himself out by playing over 70 games during a previous campaign, the temptation will be for Pedri to get as close to that figure as possible if there’s a chance of doing so.

Herein lies the conundrum for Xavi.

Does he keep one of his best players in reserve for a reasonable portion of the season and allow him to recharge his batteries or, as we’ve seen already in 2022/23, will Xavi just keep picking him because he’s fast becoming Barca’s match winner?

Decisions, decisions...