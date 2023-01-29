Ousmane Dembélé injury could be worse than first feared

Ousmane Dembélé’s injury could be worse than what was first reported when it was estimated he’d be out only two to three weeks. In fact, he could be out up to five or six weeks according to the latest information.

He was forced out in the win against Girona FC with an injury to his left leg. Prior to that, he had been in a rich vein of form. The winger has had trouble staying fit during his time with FC Barcelona but recently had gone many months without being hurt.

According to a report, sources close to the player say that they expect he will be out for five weeks. That would mean he would not play in the team’s elimination matches against Manchester United in the Europa League. However, there is a lot left in the season and he could still play a part. Thankfully, the injury was not to his hamstring, which has been a recurring source of trouble.

Sources within the club say he will be out closer to a month and a half, which is around six weeks. They also want to be prudent as Dembélé’s still a key player for the club.