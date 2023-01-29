Arnau Martínez remains on the agenda for Barcelona - report

FC Barcelona continue to follow Girona FC’s Arnau Martínez, according to the latest information. The young defender put in a good shift even as his team lost to Barcelona by a score of 1-0.

From Premià de Dalt in Catalonia, Martínez began his playing days in La Masia. In fact, he was in the same youth team as Alejandro Balde, Barça’s primary left-back these days.

He cried when his coaches cut him from Barcelona’s academy at 14, and ended up at L’Hospitalet for two seasons before joining Girona. He would eventually become Míchel’s starting right-back and help Girona achieve promotion from the second tier into La Liga.

Because Girona is owned primarily by City Football Group, the suspicion is that Pep Guardiola will want to keep him for Manchester City. But there are rumors that his release clause could be activated for 20 million euro, a cheap price in today’s inflated transfer market.