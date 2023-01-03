 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Pedri, Lewandowski & Barcelona stars enjoy themselves at open doors training session

Time to show off some skills

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona Open Doors Training Session Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona players enjoyed their traditional open doors training session in front of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The club opened up its doors for culers to come and watch the players in action with 15,324 supporters arriving to watch the team put through their paces.

Supporters were treated to Pedri and Robert Lewandowski showing off their skills.

Center-back Ronald Araujo also staked a claim for a spot in attack by showing off his finishing ability.

Pablo Torre offered a reminder of his talents and will be hoping for some game time next time out against Intercity in the Copa del Rey.

Tickets from the sale of the session go to the Barcelona Foundation Robots Project which helps children and people in vulnerable situations.

Barcelona players also headed off to local hospitals after the session for their traditional festive visits. It’s the first time in two years that the players have been able to do so because of the pandemic.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes