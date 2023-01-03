WATCH: Pedri, Lewandowski & Barcelona stars enjoy themselves at open doors training session

Barcelona players enjoyed their traditional open doors training session in front of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The club opened up its doors for culers to come and watch the players in action with 15,324 supporters arriving to watch the team put through their paces.

Supporters were treated to Pedri and Robert Lewandowski showing off their skills.

looping this for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/f4Acz5EdTI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 2, 2023

Center-back Ronald Araujo also staked a claim for a spot in attack by showing off his finishing ability.

Pablo Torre offered a reminder of his talents and will be hoping for some game time next time out against Intercity in the Copa del Rey.

Pablo Torre with the soft touch pic.twitter.com/NDHSPUD1SP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 2, 2023

Tickets from the sale of the session go to the Barcelona Foundation Robots Project which helps children and people in vulnerable situations.

Barcelona players also headed off to local hospitals after the session for their traditional festive visits. It’s the first time in two years that the players have been able to do so because of the pandemic.