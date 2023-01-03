When and where to watch Intercity v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The first game of 2023 for the blaugranes comes in their first appearance in this season’s Copa del Rey. Barça travel to Alicante to take on Primera RFEF side Intercity in a one legged tie in the last 32 of the competition.

Fantastic party atmosphere at the Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Many children among the fans attending the stadium to see the Barça stars up close during the traditional open doors training session organised by the Foundation

Palace star Zaha linked with move to Barcelona on free transfer - SPORT

The Ivorian’s contract expires at the end of the season, so he is now free to negotiate his future with other clubs. Per the reports, he has informed Palace that he does not want to renew, so he could join Barcelona at zero cost. This is not the first time that the player has been linked to Camp Nou.

Espanyol complain Barça’s lineup was “ineligible” due to Lewandowski - SPORT

After drawing the Catalan derby on the last day of 2022, Espanyol have now filed a complaint against Barcelona for an ineligible lineup due to Robert Lewandowski’s participation. Espanyol recall that the Polish forward should not have played due to the red card received against Osasuna in Barça’s last game before the World Cup break.

The seven Barça players that can now negotiate with other clubs - SPORT

It’s already January 2nd. The transfer market is open until the 31st. Also from today, the players who end their contracts with their clubs on June 30th are free to negotiate with other teams. There are seven cases at Barça, although some of them have already begun to negotiate their renewal.