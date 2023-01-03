Barcelona loanee Nico Gonzalez needs surgery, ruled out for three months

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed Barcelona loanee Nico Gonzalez will undergo surgery on his fractured metatarsal and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Nico sustained the problem against Villarreal at the weekend and now looks set to miss a chunk of the season with Los Che.

Here’s what Gattuso told a press conference on Monday.

“Nico has to have surgery. He will be operated on this Tuesday or Wednesday in Barcelona,” he told reporters. “He is sure to be out for three months with the injury that he has. We have to look for a profile like that of Nico, because in this position we only have Guillamón.”

The news is a big blow for Nico who left Barcelona in seach of regular playing time in a bid to continue his development.

He has played 13 times in La Liga for Valencia this season but now faces a significant time out of the game.

Get well soon Nico!