Barcelona confirm Inaki Pena is now a first-team player, announce new squad number

Barcelona have confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena is now a first-team player and will wear the No. 13 shirt at the Camp Nou.

The news means that Pena will be able to play in tomorrow’s Copa del Rey clash with Intercity if selected by Xavi.

It had been reported earlier in the day that Pena would not be able to play because he’s over the age of 23 and still registered to the B team.

⚠ ⚠

Iñaki Peña has been registered as a first-team player and will wear the number 13 pic.twitter.com/6vAfNPjp7f — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2023

Xavi spoke about the situation at his pre-match press conference.

“The situation with Iñaki Peña is that we have presented the documents on Jan. 2, the first valid day to make the change to his registration from the B team to the first team,” he said. “Now we are waiting for the resolution from the RFEF, but it is not that the RFEF has warned us about this issue, but rather that we have done everything possible so that he can play the game.”

It now seems that the matter is closed, Pena is a first-team player and is expected to be in the starting XI tomorrow night.