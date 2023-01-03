Pedri and Lewandowski rested for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona coach Xavi has opted to rest Pedri and Robert Lewandowski for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash with Intercity.

The two players are not included in Xavi’s 22 man squad for the trip to the José Rico Pérez stadium and will get a breather.

Both players have been virtual ever-presents this season and will welcome the rest ahead of a hectic January that sees Barca play in the cup, the league, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Xavi spoke about Lewandowski at his press conference and said that he is expecting the striker to be able to play against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Lewandowski made a surprise return to the starting XI against Espanyol last time out after his three-match ban was put on hold.

A decision has not yet been made on whether the ban will be overturned or stay in place but Xavi certainly seems to think his top scorer will feature against Diego Simeone’s side.