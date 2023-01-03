WATCH: Lewandowski smashes Barcelona youngsters Ansu Fati and Araujo at push-up challenge

Robert Lewandowski may be one of the older players in the Barcelona dressing room but he can still show the club’s impressive youngsters a thing or two.

The Poland international has already impressed on the pitch, shooting to the top of La Liga’s scoring charts, and is also shining behind the scenes at his club.

Footage from the club’s new documentary has revealed how the 34-year-old beat Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo in a push-up challenge.

Fati managed a fairly strong 42, Araujo matched the striker, but Lewandowski was the winner by hitting 50.

Lewandowski announces the results with a massive smile before adding that maybe next time he’ll do 60. Maybe.

Check out the footage below: