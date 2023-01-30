Bellerin ‘close’ to leaving Barcelona for Sporting - report

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly “close” to leaving the club before the close of the transfer window and heading to Sporting.

The Athletic are reporting Bellerin will head to the Portuguese side on loan for the rest of the season as a replacement for Tottenham-bound Pedro Porro.

Bellerin only arrived at Barcelona in the summer but has barely played. He’s made just one start in La Liga and has spent most of his time on the bench.

Jules Kounde now appears to be Xavi’s preferred choice at right-back, and it seems Bellerin could follow Memphis Depay out of the club this winter.

Reports elsewhere reckon that if Bellerin does go it could allow Barcelona to finally register new contracts for Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

La Liga have so far rejected Barca’s attempts to register Gavi’s new deal, but the departures of Bellerin, Depay and Gerard Pique may make it possible.