FC Barcelona News: 30 January 2023; Joao Felix still a target, Dembele out for five weeks

Barcelona not forgetting about Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix | Sport

Barcelona are not forgetting about Atletico attacker Joao Felix, who moved to Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window, and could still try to land the Portugal star.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins for the first time in over 42 years | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Girona on Saturday made it three consecutive wins by a solitary goal by the Catalans for the first time since 1980.

Sporting close to agreeing deal to sign Bellerin as Tottenham seek Porro deal | The Athletic

Sporting are close to agreeing a deal to sign Hector Bellerin on loan. The Portuguese side are searching for a replacement for Pedro Porro who is expected to join Spurs.

Ferran Soriano: Guardiola isn’t leaving Man City in the next two and a half years | Marca

Man City chief Ferran Soriano has insisted Pep Guardiola isn’t leaving Man City after the coach’s recent comments that he’d be happy to return to the club.

Ousmane Dembele will be out for five weeks | Sport

Ousmane Dembele is now expected to be out for five weeks after suffering an injury in the first half of Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Girona on Saturday.

Gavi: Xavi tells us we have to keep a clean sheet | Sport

Barcelona midfielder Gavi spoke out after Saturday’s win over Girona. He said Xavi told his players, “We have to keep a clean sheet and that the goals will come.”