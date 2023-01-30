 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atletico aiming to beat Barcelona to Arnau Martinez - report

The defender has been linked with Xavi’s side

By Gill Clark
Girona FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are reportedly aiming to beat Barcelona to the signature of Girona right-back Arnau Martinez.

The 19-year-old began his career at Barcelona and has been linked with a Camp Nou return on several occasions this season.

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Atletico are “very serious” about Martinez and have already opened talks with Girona over a move.

The teenager has a release clause set at 20 million euros and the report reckons Atletico have already obtained a “kind of right of first refusal” after talks a few weeks ago.

Martinez has spoken this season about his future, and a possible return to Barcelona, and warned he’ll only come back if he can play regularly.

“If I go back, it will be as part of the first team. Obviously, I would like to go back to Barça, just as I would like to go to any of the best clubs in the world,” Arnau said.

Barcelona do lack a specialized right-back but it remains to be seen what the club will be able to do in the summer regarding transfers.

