Xavi calls up Barcelona Atletic new signing Lucas Roman for first-team training

Barcelona coach Xavi called up new signing Lucas Roman for first-team training on Monday.

Roman has just arrived at the club from Argentine side Club Ferro Carril Oeste on a deal that runs until 2026. Barcelona have also placed a 400 million euro buyout clause in his contract.

The teenager has been signed for Barca Atletic, but it looks as though Xavi has been keen to put the youngster through his paces. Roman joined the senior squad on Monday, while Angel Alarcon was once again with the first team.

El argentino Lucas Román se entrena esta mañana con el primer equipo de Xavi. Primera vez para el delantero argentino de 18 años #fcblive pic.twitter.com/2hWuFVn0Fm — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) January 30, 2023

Roman is yet to make his Barca Atletic debut but could feature next time out against Cornella on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are currently preparing for Wednesday’s La Liga clash at Real Betis.

The Catalans will head to the Benito Villamarin with a five point lead at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid dropped points against Real Sociedad on Sunday.