Barcelona set for late transfer window drama?

Barcelona have, as expected, enjoyed a pretty quiet January transfer window but the rumor mill is getting excited that there could be some late drama.

Xavi had a meeting at the club today with Rafa Yuste, Mateu Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and Joan Laporta which the rumor mill is convinced can mean only one thing - a new signing.

So, let’s delve in.

Gerard Romero reckons Xavi has asked the club for one last effort before the window closes, while Helena Condis at Cope says the same thing. “It is possible, although it will not be easy. Almost impossible. There is a small economic margin.”

Over at Mundo Deportivo there is talk that a winger is being targeted after Ousmane Dembele’s injury and Memphis Depay’s departure. Barcelona are thinking about a loan but are not very optimistic with time running out and finances very tight.

Diario Sport also reckon a winger is on Barcelona’s shopping list and that the club will try until the last minute to bring in another attacker. The report also reckons the club are not thinking about recalling Ez Abde from his loan.

There are no names mentioned yet but that could all change shortly with time rapidly running out. Barcelona have just over 24 hours to get any more transfer business done - will anything happen or is it just talk?