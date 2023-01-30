La Liga president says Barcelona have cap space to make a signing

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has publicly recognized that FC Barcelona have enough cap space to make a signing in the winter transfer window, as reports circulate the club wants one more forward.

However, he was still insisting that the club would be unable to renew Gavi’s contract, which would represent a pay increase for the youngster.

“The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it is a registration that takes effect next season and does not take effect in these coming six months,” Tebas said.

“A registration can be denied because next season Barcelona’s expected deficit is more than 200 million euros as of today. So it doesn’t seem appropriate to accept that registration.”

Tebas has insisted Barcelona will have to get rid of about 200 million in player wages to comply with La Liga’s strict financial regulations.

On the other hand, the club will be able to sign another player in this transfer window, though of course that would only increase the total salaries paid to players.

“Regarding the registrations that they can make now, it is true that they have an amount due to the savings that have been made by the exits of Gerard Piqué and Memphis, but Barcelona is the one that will have to decide.”

“I think it is important that we remember what the vice president of the club said in the June Assembly and also in the ordinary Assembly, which is to that the wage bill must be reduced. From 600 million, lower it to 400, and I think he said even a little more. Let’s see when they start,” Tebas said.

Reports within Barcelona’s camp say Tebas is applying the league’s financial controls too strictly on the Catalan club.