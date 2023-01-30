Barcelona negotiating for LA Galaxy’s Julián Araujo - report

FC Barcelona are negotiating to get Julián Araujo from the Los Angeles Galaxy on loan, with an option to buy, according to the latest rumors.

This news comes after the club’s negotiations with Flamengo for another young right-back, Wesley, seem to have broken down. The Brazilians seem to have rejected the Catalans’ bid for the youngster.

But in order for Barcelona to secure Araujo, it seems two things have to happen,

First, Pedro Porro has to leave Sporting CP and join Tottenham Hotspur. That would open up a spot for Sporting to get Héctor Bellerín from Barcelona. That would in turn allow the blaugrana to get another Araujo into their backline, apart from Ronald Araujo.

Born in California, Araujo has been a product of the Galaxy’s youth system and was a youth international for the United States, and earned one cap for the USMNT. However, he has switched allegiances and won three caps for Mexico since then. Interestingly, Araujo had previously been a part of the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona.

Now 21, Araujo had one goal and five assists for the Galaxy last season as they reached the conference semifinals. He is currently valued at €6 million by Transfermarkt.com.