Bayern defender Pavard wants summer move to Barcelona - report

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has reportedly already decided he wants to leave the Bavarian giants and move to Barcelona in the summer.

Pavard has been linked with Barcelona for a little while now and it seems the rumors about a possible Camp Nou transfer are going nowhere.

The latest update comes from Germany where Sport1 reckon Pavard’s team are “already working” on a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Joan Laporta’s good mate Pini Zahavi is said to be involved in the deal, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona and Bayern will do business for a second summer running.

Pavard is out of contract in 2024 and has previously spoken about the possibility of moving on and expressed a willingness to try a new league.

Bayern have also said they will hold talks with Pavard but things could change, particularly as Joao Cancelo is set to sign on loan in a deal that may include a purchase option.