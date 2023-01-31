Barcelona won’t bring Ez Abde back from Osasuna loan early - report

Barcelona are thought to be looking for a late January signing in the final few hours of the transfer window after losing Memphis Depay to Atletico and Ousmane Dembele to injury.

One player who won’t be coming to the Camp Nou is Ez Abde. The winger is on loan at Osasuna this season but will not return in January.

Diario AS reckon that Barca did try to bring the Morocco international home, but Osasuna refused the club’s request and he will stay at El Sadar.

Abde moved in the summer to Osasuna, after extending his contract at Barca, and has gone to play 15 times in all competitions for his new club.

The winger also scored a memorable winner in the Copa del Rey to send Osasuna through to the semi-finals and a clash against Athletic.

There had already been reports that Abde will be part of Xavi’s plans for next season, but it seems he will have to wait until then to play for Barcelona again.