Barcelona trying to sign Amrabat on loan before window closes - report

Barcelona are reportedly looking at signing Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

There’s been plenty of talk the Catalans will go for a late move, and Gerard Romero reckons that Amrabat is one player who is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are apparently trying to sign midfielder on loan for the rest of the season with a non-mandatory purchase option.

Amrabat was spotted at the Camp Nou recently, taking in Barcelona versus Getafe, although it was claimed at the time that no contact with the board had been made.

The midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs since the World Cup where he made it to the semi-finals of the tournament with Morocco.

Indeed he even spoke about the speculation regarding his future back in December.

“I’m proud to be linked with top clubs like Barcelona and Atletico. But I’m a Fiorentina player, I respect the club and I have a great relationship with the president,” he told Marca. “We also have a good coach at Fiorentina but…yes, I like Cholo’s style.”

Amrabat currently plays in Serie A with Fiorentina and has a contract with the club until 2024 with the option for another year.