FC Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Copa del Rey semi final - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the semi finals of this season's Copa del Rey. The first leg will be at the Santiago Bernabéu on 1/2 March with the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou on 4/5/6 April. The final will be played on 6 May in the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

When and where to watch Real Betis v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

LaLiga continues on Wednesday with Barça visiting the home of Real Betis (kick off 9.00pm CET). This guide shows what the kickoff time will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Winter champions again after three years - FC Barcelona

After winning 1-0 away to Girona, while Real Madrid could only draw 0-0 at home to Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona are five points clear at the top of the Liga table. It means that even though there is still one more game to play before the league reaches its half-way point, the Catalans are already guaranteed the honorary title of winter champions.

Barça working on signing Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat on loan deal - SPORT

FC Barcelona will be active on the last day of the transfer window. On Tuesday, they will have different operations open and we will have to see which ones they can close and which ones they cannot.

Barcelona negotiating the loan of Julián Araujo with Los Angeles Galaxy - SPORT

According to 'Relevo', the Blaugrana are negotiating with the Los Angeles Galaxy over the loan with a purchase option of their right-back, Julián Álvarez.

Tebas explains why Gavi's registration with Barça's first team was denied - SPORT

The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, explained during the VII Gala of the Sports Press Association of Madrid the reasons why Barcelona have still not been able to register Gavi. He was very critical of the Blaugrana and warned that they will not be able to register the young midfielder next season either if they do not reverse their economic situation.

Bellerin expected to join Sporting on Tuesday as Barça make small saving - SPORT

FC Barcelona are close to completing the transfer of Héctor Bellerín to Sporting Club de Portugal. It would be the second departure from the squad in this winter transfer window after Memphis Depay's move to Atlético de Madrid.