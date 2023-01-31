FC Barcelona Transfer Deadline Day 2023: All Updates

Check out all of Barca Blaugranes’ stories and updates from the winter 2023 transfer window deadline day, in one place. You can bookmark this space and check it often, and this stream will also be pinned to the front page.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 30, 2023, 11:36pm CET
Jan 30, 2023, 11:36pm CET
-
January 31
Barca trying to sign Amrabat on loan before window closes - report
The rumor mill is getting excited
-
January 30
Barcelona negotiating for LA Galaxy’s Julián Araujo - report
Héctor Bellerín would have to leave first