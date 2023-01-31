Sofyan Amrabat misses training as Fiorentina reject Barcelona offer - report

Fiorentina midfielder and World Cup breakout star Sofyan Amrabat did not show up for training on Tuesday as he’s trying to force a sensational Deadline Day move to Barcelona on the final day of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sofyan Amrabat didn’t show up for Fiorentina training today, now forcing possible Deadline move after Barça proposal rejected #DeadlineDay



Barça offered €3m loan fee, €37m buy option — Fiorentina, not accepting these conditions. pic.twitter.com/An8EQRsnMB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Barça made a late approach to the Italian club looking to sign the Moroccan on loan until the end of the season with a €37 million buy option, a package that was instantly rejected by Fiorentina.

But Amrabat is very keen on the move and pushing for his club to accept the conditions, and Barça will try until the end of the day to try and get a deal done.

Amrabat shined in Morocco’s incredible World Cup run to the semifinals and was arguably the best midfielder in the tournament, and Barça added the 26-year-old to their list of targets.

The Blaugrana reportedly have space in their salary cap to sign one first team player in this transfer window after the sale of Memphis Depay, and Amrabat is their choice. Fiorentina don’t want to sell, but the player wants to go. The next few hours will be fascinating.