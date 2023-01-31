 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon agree deal for Héctor Bellerín - report

The full-back is on his way to Portugal

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona have agreed to make their second sale of the January transfer window as the Catalans are in agreement with Sporting Lisbon on a deal that will send full-back Héctor Bellerín to the Portuguese club on a permanent transfer on Deadline Day, according to Relevo.

Sporting approached Barça looking to sign Bellerín as a replacement for Pedro Porro who was sold to Tottenham Hotspur during the weekend, and the two clubs quickly moved on with their negotiations and are now going through the final details on the contracts.

Barça will receive a €1 million transfer fee plus another €1 million in bonuses attached to performance, and will also receive a percentage of a future sale. Having signed Bellerín on a free transfer with a low salary in the summer, the Catalans make a small profit on the player which will help their financial troubles and the constant salary cup struggles with La Liga.

Bellerín, who made 7 appearances in all competition in his short Barça career will arrive in Lisbon this afternoon for medical tests and contract signing, and the deal will be made official within the next few hours.

