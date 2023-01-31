Gavi set to be registered as first team player after court rules in favor of Barcelona

Barcelona have been officially allowed to register Gavi as a first team player after a Catalan court ruled in favor of the club and against La Liga on Tuesday.

Barça announced a four-year extension with Gavi back in September but have struggled to make his registration official thanks to the league’s complicated salary cap rules, which is why Gavi was still registered as an under-19 player and had to wear the number 30 shirt.

Here is the full statement from Barcelona confirming the news:

Today the Nº10 Commercial Court in Barcelona has made a decision agreeing the adoption of the unusual, provisional measure consisting of “urging the Spanish Football League (LFP)” to do all that is necessary so that the player Pablo Páez ‘Gavi’ can be registered as an FC Barcelona First Team player before the close of the winter transfer market at 12.00am CET. The decision comes following a request made by FC Barcelona last Friday, in light of the refusal of the corresponding body of the LFP to accept the player’s registration despite the Club considering that all necessary requirements had been met to do so, just as the Court has decided provisionally. The decision recognises the authority of the LFP and considers there is a principle of legitimacy in FC Barcelona’s claim and that the failure to register the player before the end of the transfer window would imply the players free agency and therefore cause serious, irreparable damage to FC Barcelona. La Liga has been notified of the verdict arrived at by the court and the player can now be registered as a first team player. Source: FC Barcelona

Now that his new deal has finally been given the green light in the league office Gavi will be given the legendary #6 shirt that used to belong to his current manager Xavi Hernández. Making Gavi a first team player was a priority for Barça in the January transfer window, and after being rejected time and time again by the league they decided to go to the courts.

Sorry, Javier Tebas.