Xavi talks Barcelona transfers, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele ahead of Real Betis

Barcelona coach Xavi has spoken to the press ahead of the team’s next match on Wednesday in La Liga against Real Betis.

The manager talked about transfers, Gavi’s registration, offered an update on Ousmane Dembele and how he sees his team’s form.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Real Betis

They’re a team with a lot of talent. One of the best teams in the league with the ball. Without the ball they do things really really well. They have players who can make the difference. Pellegrini’s done a great job since he took charge. It was very difficult in the Spuer Cup and tomorrow it will be difficult as well. It’s very important that we maintain possession, keep attacking, keep pressing. It will be a complicated match.

Xavi on deadline day

We are in a situation that depends a lot on fair play. It could be that Hector leaves because he wants to play more. I want to thank him for everything. He’s played really well for the team and now he wants to leave. And with the retirement of Gerard, and the departure of Memphis and Hector, we can try and get some reinforcements. It’s a difficult market, we’ve only got a few hours left. But it would be good to get some new signings.

Xavi on registering Gavi

It’s great news to be able to register Gavi. It’s one of our objectives for this market. I’m happy, I’m happy for Gavi, we hope we can register him. It’s important news for us. I don’t see Gavi wanting to make changes if I’m honest. He’s happy here, he’s playing well, he’s really happy in Barcelona, I don’t think he wants to leave.

Xavi on Araujo and Balde contracts

From the inside, Gavi, Ronald, Balde, they are all very happy. They are cules. It’s logical it’s a priority to try and register them and have them 100% ours.

Xavi on Amrabat

Players that aren’t in this team I can’t talk about them. I think he’s a good player and that’s it.

Xavi on transfers

I think the squad is complete despite the three losses. Normally, the logical thing was not to need anyone. With Hector’s departure, maybe yes we do need someone but I’m very happy with the squad we have right now.

Xavi on what Barca need

Like I said, whoever comes needs to strengthen the team truly. We don’t need to sign someone for the sake of it. If there is a great alternative then perfect, but if not fine. We don’t need absolutely anyone. If there is a chance and fair play lets us then fine.

Xavi on Raphinha

It’s like the team in general, we need to create mote chances, be braver, more decisive in the final third not just Raphinha. We are missing that in general. Raphinha is very important, I have a lot of confidence in him, I have a lot of faith that he will continue to make a difference. He’s a player who I think has four goals and 8 assists, they are not bad numbers at all.

Xavi on Lamine Yamal

No yet. He came to train because we want to see him. Hector’s not training so we called him last minute but that’s it. He won’t be called up.

Xavi on signings

I’m not very on top of the market, I’m thinking about Betis. We talk a lot about the market but tomorrow we have a match where we could get eight points ahead of second place in the league. That’s what worries me most and is what I’m thinking about. Yes there’s a chance we could have a new signing but I’m happy with the squad.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

He’s played matches that were really difficult against Atletico, Getafe, Girona away. Opposition that are very defensive, with very strong center-backs. The other day he played a great match, playing a high press, creating chances, he had 100% intensity.

Xavi on how long Dembele will be out for

We don’t know. It’s an injury that’s difficult to prevent. It depends on how the muscle recovers. With it being muscular in a difficult area it’s difficult. It’ll depend a lot on his feelings. It’s a difficult moment for him.

Xavi on Barcelona’s form

If we take the last 6-7 matches. I think we’ve played really well in four. In the other two we haven’t been as good as we could. The game against Espanyol, we played really well but drew. Against Girona, we didn’t play well in attack and we won. Our objective is to play well and win matches.

Xavi on Pablo Torre

With Pablo nothing changes. He’s a first-team player but he has the possibility to play for the reserves when doesn’t play a lot with us and he’ll do that. That’s what we agreed when he signed and nothing will change. I don’t want him to leave on loan, I think we can use him in a lot of moments.

Xavi on Lucas Roman

He came yesterday to train. He has talent, good left foot, he is an interesting player.