Sofyan Amrabat posts cryptic message amid Barcelona rumors

Sofyan Amrabat has posted a pretty cyptic message on social media amid rumors he’s wanted at Barcelona on deadline day.

The Catalans are thought to be keen on bringing in the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season, but his club side Fiorentina seem determined to keep the Morocco international.

Amrabat has reportedly skipped training in a bid to get a deal done, but Barcelona’s initial offer has been turned down by the Serie A side.

The midfielder has now taken to Instagram stories with a message that suggests he’s keen to move.

“Go for it now. Future is promised to no one”.



Sofyan Amrabat post ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ah8SfNWxtA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Xavi was asked about the midfielder at his presser earlier but really did not want to talk about the midfielder. He did, however, admit that Barcelona could make a signing before the transfer window closes.

Yet Barcelona are rapidly running out of time to get a deal done, and there is also speculation that a Premier League team are also keen on signing the midfielder before the transfer window finally closes.