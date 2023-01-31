 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin spotted in Lisbon to complete Sporting move

The defender is in Portugal

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Hector Bellerin has been spotted in Lisbon after flying to Portugal to complete a deadline day move to Sporting.

The defender only arrived at Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer but is heading away from the club in order for more regular game time.

Bellerin has only started once in La Liga this season for Barcelona and is now set to spend the rest of the season in the Portuguese top flight.

Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed that Bellerin had asked to move when asked about the right-back earlier today at his press conference.

There are reports that Barcelona will try to bring in Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy as a replacement, but the club will have to work fast with time rapidly running out.

If not, then it seems Xavi will have Sergi Roberto and defenders such as Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde as his options at right-back for the rest of the campaign.

