Barcelona closing in on Julian Araujo loan deal

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Relevo are reporting that the Galaxy are willing to give the deal the green light as long as the MLS do not “put up any obstacles.”

Barcelona are keen to bring in the defender after sanctioning Hector Bellerin’s exit. The right-back is heading to Sporting and has already been spotted in Lisbon.

Over at GOAL there are a few more details of the deal which will be a loan with an option to buy. Barcelona are said to be willing to offer €6 million ($6.5m) with the MLS side maintaining a 20 percent sell-on fee.

It seems this move is inching closer to completion but isn’t quite there yet. However, Barcelona still have a few hours left in the transfer window to get it done.