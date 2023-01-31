LOOK: Barcelona show off Gavi’s new No. 6 shirt

Barcelona have shown off Gavi’s new squad number after finally registering the teenage sensation with the first team.

The midfielder has swapped his old No. 30 for the No. 6 which looks just about perfect.

Barcelona have finally made the move after a Catalan court ruled in their favor and against La Liga regarding the teenager’s registration. It was a move you can just bet has left Javier Tebas raging.

Our new number 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XQTaHGHXNg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2023

As for Gavi, he is now the proud owner of the No. 6 shirt that was, of course, famously worn by his manager during his playing days. The last player to wear the number was Riqui Puig before he departed for MLS.

Xavi spoke about the subject earlier in the day when he addressed reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s great news to be able to register Gavi. It was one of our objectives for this market. I’m happy and I’m happy for Gavi,” he said. “He’s happy here, he’s playing well, he’s really happy in Barcelona, I don’t think he wants to leave.”

Gavi should wear the new number for the first time on Wednesday night when Barcelona take on Real Betis in La Liga at the Benito Villamarin.