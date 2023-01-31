 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emre Demir leaves Barcelona for Fenerbahce

The teenager’s brief stay is over

By Gill Clark
Barcelona Athletic vs CD Castellon: Primera Division Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that youngster Emre Demir has left the club and joined Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The 19-year-old only arrived at the club in the summer but has struggled to settle and is now being shipped out.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Fenerbahce have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Barça Atlètic player Emre Demir ; the Club keeps 20% of a future sale.”

Demir spoke about his situation at the club earlier this month in an interview with AS and admitted he was looking for a way out of the club.

“The board of directors that brought me here is gone. Now there are other leaders and they think that the conditions of my contract are very high for Barcelona B. There has not been a decision yet.”

Rafa Marquez also spoke about Demir and admitted the youngster has found it dificult to adapt, with the language barrier a particular problem.

