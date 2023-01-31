Barcelona fail in attempt to land Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day

Barcelona’s attempts to land Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day appear to be over.

The Catalans had reportedly been keen on bringing the Morocco international to the Camp Nou on loan with a purchase option.

Barca were said to have made an offer earlier in the day that was turned down by Fiorentina, while the midfielder then took to social media with a pretty cryptic message.

Amrabat has since been left out of the Fiorentina squad for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia clash against Torino which has fuelled speculation over a move but the latest update from Fabrizio Romano suggests the deal is dead.

Barcelona will not sign Sofyan Amrabat on #DeadlineDay. No way — Fiorentina will never accept option to buy clause, Barça can’t proceed with obligation or permanent deal. ⛔️ #FCB pic.twitter.com/0Ee42DXX5X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

It’s being reported elsewhere that Amrabat did everything he could to force through a move but it all happened too late and Fiorentina did not want to lose such a key player midway through the season.

The Morocco international may be allowed to leave in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona will reignite their inrest at Amrabat at the end of the campaign.