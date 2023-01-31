OFFICIAL: Héctor Bellerin joins Sporting Lisbon from Barcelona

It’s official: Barcelona full-back Héctor Bellerín has joined Sporting Lisbon on a permanent transfer on Deadline Day, the two clubs announced on Tuesday evening.

Here’s the club’s official statement on the deal:

FC Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Portugal have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Héctor Bellerín. FC Barcelona would like to express publicly their gratitude to Bellerín for his commitment and his dedication and wish him all the best for the future. Source: FC Barcelona

Bellerín joins the Leões on a permanent deal and Barça will receive a €1 million transfer fee plus another €1 million in performance-related bonuses and an undisclosed fixed percentage of a future sale, according to multiple reports.

Bellerín leaves after just six months having joined Barça on a free transfer in the summer. The Spaniard suffered an injury immediately after arriving and ended up making only seven appearances for the club, and he now moves to Portugal as Sporting identified the 27-year-old as a replacement for Pedro Porro who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day.

Good luck, Héctor!