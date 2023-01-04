The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the city of Alicante to begin their 2023 Copa del Rey journey with a Round of 16 game against Third Division side CF Intercity, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

As usual when it comes to the early rounds of the Cup, Xavi decides to rest a couple of his best players as Pedri and Robert Lewandowski are left home and won’t travel to the squad for this one. They are the only absentees as there are no players left out due to injury, including Gavi who has recovered in time from a hip contusion to be in contention to play.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Peña; Bellerín, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Torre; Raphinha, Memphis, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!