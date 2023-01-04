Barcelona given boost in race to land Youssoufa Moukoko from Dortmund

Barcelona have been offered a boost in the race to land Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

It’s being reported by Sky Germany that it is looking increasingly unlikely that Moukoko will renew his contract with Dortmund in the summer as the two parties can’t agree a deal.

Another final meeting is set to be held but a “secret summit” in December failed to find a resolution and he could well be a free agent in the summer.

The stumbling block appears to be all about cash. Moukoko apparently wants a €10 million bonus to stay and Dortmund don’t want to pay that much.

Moukoko is said to still be happy in Dortmund, and hasn’t ruled out staying, but the rumor mill is getting excited that he will be off on a free transfer.

Barcelona’s financial problems are well known and are likely to prevent more big-name signings for a while, but a move for Moukoko could be possible if he’s a free agent.

Previous reports have suggested that Barca are confident Moukoko wants to move to the Camp Nou despite interest from other top clubs.