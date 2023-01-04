COPA DEL REY PREVIEW: Intercity v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After 2022 came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Spotify Camp Nou in the derby with Espanyol , the new year commences with a new focus, the Copa del Rey. FC Barcelona have been drawn away to Intercity, a team from Alicante that was founded just half a decade ago but that his rising fast up the pyramid and is now competing in the third tier Primera RFEF.

New Year and Barça kick off 2023 with their debut in this season's Copa del Rey: a trip to Primera RFEF side Intercity for a one legged tie in the José Rico Pérez stadium which kicks off at 9pm CET on Wednesday.

FC Barcelona's opponents in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will not be familiar to many fans, so here are the essentials on the upstart team from Alicante

Iñaki Peña officially becomes first team player and will wear number 13 shirt - FC Barcelona

Goalkeeper Iñaki Peña has been registered as a first team player and will wear the number 13 shirt. As such the man from Alicante exchanges his number 26 shirt to the number left vacant by Brazilian keeper Neto who was at the Club between 2019 and 2022.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has indicated that Robert Lewandowski should be available for the match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday because the precautionary sanction imposed by a court may remain in force.

Decisive days are arriving to define the future of Youssoufa Moukoko and Barcelona are well-positioned to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker in the summer transfer market or in the not-too-distant future.

Eintracht Frankfurt are resigned to losing Daichi Kamada, whose contract at the club expires at the end of the season. The Japanese international has been a fantastic servant, having joined the club in 2017 for just €2.5m. Since then, he has helped the club secure a famous European triumph, having won the Europa League last season.