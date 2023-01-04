Could Gerard Piqué come out of retirement to play for his own team?

When he announced his retirement from football two months ago, Gerard Piqué promised he would never play for another team after leaving Barcelona. But according to a new report, The President might be having second thoughts.

That’s according to Relevo, who are reporting that Piqué is thinking about signing himself in this transfer window to play for Second Division side FC Andorra, the team Piqué has owned for the last couple of years and has former Barça assistant Eder Sarabia as head coach.

Now there are several barriers to go through: the first is the current four-game suspension Piqué is serving for the red card he received on the bench in his final Barça game against Osasuna last November, which doesn’t end until the third week of the month.

Once he’s finally available to play, there’s the issue of getting approval from La Liga to play as an owner, which is technically allowed but needs the league’s consent once they are assured that there won’t be any conflict of interests between Piqué the Owner and Piqué the Player.

And the biggest hurdle of them all is the financial side of things: Piqué would have to pay himself a salary, and FC Andorra’s current salary cap doesn’t allow Piqué to sign even for the minimum wage allowed. Ironically enough, Piqué would have to “pull some levers” to acquire more capital in terms of sponsorships or other financial agreements in order to make space for his own signing.

We all know footballers have ego, but Piqué wants to come out of retirement to sign himself and try and help Andorra get promotion to the top division in the next 18 months. Now that’s a flex.