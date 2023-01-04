WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO JOSÉ RICO PÉREZ!!! The home of Hércules in the city of Alicante is the site of the first Copa del Rey match of the season for record winners Barcelona, who face off against Third Division side Intercity in a single-elimination Round of 32 tie. Barça come into this one as big favorites to advance, but the early rounds of the Cup are always tricky and Intercity will be playing the biggest game in their history. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 Copa del Rey, Round of 32

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Estadio José Rico Pérez, Alicante, Spain

Referee: Valentín Pizarro Gómez

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, UK, India), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), Movistar+ (Spain), others

