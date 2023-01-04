Barcelona confirm injury setback for Alex Collado

Barcelona have confirmed that Alex Collado has been sidelined after suffering a groin injury while on loan with Elche.

The winger has played nine times for Elche this season but now looks set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“Footballer Álex Collado has ruptured the adductor in his right groin. His treatment and progress will be managed jointly by the medical teams at Elche CF and FC Barcelona. His evolution will determine his availability.”

There’s no estimate of how long Collado will be out for but early reports claim he could miss at least the next three months.

Collado hasn’t really been able to impress too much at Elche this season and his injury setback means he may not have much time at the end of the season to shine either.

The injury comes just days after Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso confirmed Nico Gonzalez would miss three months as he needs surgery on a fractured metatarsal.