PSG would have to pay €100 million for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele - report

In some silly season transfer rumors, Ousmane Dembele is reportedly wanted by PSG. The Parisian club are trying, or at least reportedly trying, to line up a replacement for Neymar. There has been some rumored conflicts between PSG and Neymar and Dembele is seen as a potential replacement.

That desire could cost them a pretty penny though. Reports are that PSG want to pay €50 million, €25m for the player himself. That’s a far cry from what Mateu Alemany said Barcelona want for Dembele, which is around €100m.

Dembele leaving at any point this season would be strange. Xavi trusts him and he’s been in scintillating form for the club. This one seems far off, but PSG have done stranger things before so we’ll see.