Mateu Lahoz in the headlines again after Barcelona disasterclass

Mateu Lahoz was in the headlines again on Wednesday after returning to action following his Catalan derby disasterclass.

The controversial referee showed 14 yellow cards and three red ones at the Camp Nou at the weekend and had his cards out again in the Copa del Rey.

This time it was Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli who felt the referee’s wrath. Sampaoli was dismissed after just 17 minutes of his team’s Copa del Rey clash with Linares Deportivo.

Mateu Lahoz has produced 31 cards in his last two games and has now sent off Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli 15 minutes into their Copa del Rey match pic.twitter.com/JVpuzYkLS0 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 4, 2023

Sampaoli was shown the red card for his protests towards the match official. He was initially booked but carried on and was swiftly handed his marching orders.

The incident didn’t seem to have much effect on Sevilla. The Andalusians ran out 5-0 winners to book their place in the next round of the Copa del Rey.