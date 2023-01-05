Intercity 3-4 FC Barcelona: Thriller decided in extra time - FC Barcelona

Not many people had even heard of Intercity CF before this game. They certainly have now! Barça may have progressed in the end but only after the side from the outskirts of Alicante, and which was only founded five years ago, had managed to cancel out goals from the Liga leaders no fewer than three times.

The José Rico Pérez stadium was the venue for Ronald Araujo's return to footballing action and his impact could not have been quicker in arriving or more telling: the Uruguayan defender opened the scoring for Barça in the fourth minute of the game and then produced a tremendous goalline clearance not long after to prevent Intercity from equalising.

Footballer Álex Collado has ruptured the adductor in his right groin. His treatment and progress will be managed jointly by the medical teams at Elche CF and FC Barcelona. His evolution will determine his availability.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says his side made things difficult for themselves as they needed extra time to beat third-division Intercity 4-3 in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Ronald Araujo was one of the protagonists of Barcelona's Copa del Rey win against Intercity (3-4) in what was his comeback from the injury suffered in a friendly with Uruguay against Iran at the end of September.

Oriol Soldevila, the Intercity forward, was man of the match against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey thriller on Wednesday. He bagged a hat-trick against his old side and spoke after the game as the Catalans progressed.

Following the Spanish Administrative Court's (TAD) decision to maintain Robert Lewandowski's three-match ban after his expulsion in the match against Osasuna, Barcelona have decided to abide by said decision and, as SPORT has learned, will not appeal again.

Íñigo Martínez could be one of Barcelona's first signings for the next sports project. The Blaugrana have been talking to those around him for months and they tried to sign him last summer by offering a small transfer fee to Athletic Bilbao, which was not accepted.

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are becoming one of the great entertainers of the market. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo will not be the only one carried out by the Riyadh club, who are tracking players who will be out of contract soon.