Barcelona send support to Samuel Umtiti after racist chants aimed at defender

Barcelona have sent a message of support to Samuel Umtiti after racist chants were aimed at the defender and team-mate Lameck Banda during Lecce’s win over Lazio.

The Catalan giants took to social media to send their backing to the centre-back with the following message.

FC Barcelona fully supports Samuel Umtiti and stands firm in its total opposition to any and all forms of violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2023

Umtiti appeared to be in tears as he left the pitch after disgraceful chants were heard coming from the away end during the game.

The referee did stop the match and a message was played out warning supporters the game would be stopped if the chants continued.

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani subsequently revealed Umtiti wanted the game to continue so he could respond to the racists on the pitch.

“When the referee stopped the game, waiting for the announcer to call for an end to the racist chants, Umtiti asked for the game to resume because he wanted to respond to the insults he received on the pitch. He reacted like a true champion,” he said.

Umtiti did get his revenge as Lecce came from a goal down to beat Lazio. Lecce fans could also be heard chanting the Barcelona loanee’s name in support of the defender.