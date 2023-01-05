 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Controversial referee Mateu Lahoz tipped to retire at the end of the season

Don’t all celebrate at once now.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: LaLiga Santander Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Controversial referee Mateu Lahoz is reportedly set to hang up his whistle (and his red cards) at the end of the season.

TyC Sports reporter Gaston Edul has tweeted that the 45-year-old referee has decided to call it a day and will quit in the summer.

Lahoz has become known for being one of the game’s more controversial referees who has regularly taken the spotlight instead of the players in matches he has officiated.

The match official was sent home from World Cup 2022 after a feisty clash between Argentina and Netherlands that ended in chaos.

Lahoz then took charge of the Catalan derby at the weekend - and we all know what happened then.

And if that was not enough he sent off Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli last night in the Copa del Rey. The referee has not been given a game this weekend in La Liga and it seems his days as a referee are finally coming to an end.

