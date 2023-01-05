Laporta says he couldn’t keep Messi as Barcelona were in ‘economic ruin’

Joan Laporta returned as club president at one of the worst times in its history. The club was cash-strapped and struggling to sign or re-sign players.

That came at an unfortunate time because Lionel Messi was due to re-sign and couldn't because of the club’s financial issues. That led Laporta to make the decision to let Leo leave, for the sake of the club, as he’s told Cadena SER.

“I had to put Barcelona ahead of the best player in the history of soccer,” he said. “In those moments of economic ruin I couldn’t keep him. I think it was the best thing for the club. Right now he is a PSG player and I prefer not to talk about him. We are focused on Barcelona. “Leo will always be part of our club and I would like him to have a different ending than the one he had. There are several options, but I would be wrong to say them. We have a relationship.” Laporta | Source

Here’s to hoping we see Leo back at Barca one day.