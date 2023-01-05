Barcelona confirm successful surgery for Nico González

Nico González, who plays for Valencia on loan from FC Barcelona, has been successfully operated for a severe toe injury. The youngster will be out between 1.5 and 3 months, depending on how he recovers.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Antoni Dalmau at the Hospital de Barcelona, in accordance with the medical staff of both Valencia and Barcelona.

Nico suffered the injury on his left foot in Valencia’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal. Nico had to be subbed off with the game still at 1-1, at around the 80th minute. Defender Juan Foyth, recently back from winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, scored the winning goal.

Nico’s recovery will be supervised by both Valencia and Barça as they have a vested interest in seeing him back to full health. For Valencia, he could still play a role this season, while Barcelona will be looking towards the future.

Valencia were said to be looking for a central midfielder in the winter transfer window but now may want to look for a player who can operate as a pivot instead to find a deputy for Hugo Guillamón. André Almeida could play there if no other new name is signed.