Pedri reveals what all his coaches say he must improve on

FC Barcelona midfielder has candidly revealed which aspect all his coaches tell him he needs to improve on: scoring goals.

The youngster has caused quite a stir since his debut with FC Barcelona, becoming a starter for the Catalan club and then one of Spain’s starters both at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His ball control, dribbling, passing, and chance creation are already world class. But Pedri isn’t resting on his laurels, no, he’s looking at where he can improve. And the #1 area that needs work is scoring more goals.

“All the coaches I’ve had have told me that I have to improve in that facet. I know I have to. I can improve in many things: in making decisions, in reaching the area more, in working more for the team,” he said.

Pedri has scored 9 goals in 64 appearances in La Liga, a fine return for a young midfielder, but he’s aspiring for more. The 20-year-old admitted not everything has gone Barcelona’s way this season, but he argues their potential is very high.

“When we play well and we are physically fit, the game we play is unstoppable,” he said.

“La Liga is a very important title for us and we are going to go all out for it,” Pedri added, as Barcelona are tied on points for first place in the league table.